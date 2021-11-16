Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Critical Review

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 12.34 $7.70 million $0.16 34.50 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.96 -$1.13 billion $3.67 2.76

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% Vermilion Energy 46.50% 1.04% 0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Falcon Minerals and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.99%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Vermilion Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

