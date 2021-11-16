NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $364.00 at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $328.00 to $364.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.68.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

