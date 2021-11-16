Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded to Hold by R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.22.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

