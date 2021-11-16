Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

