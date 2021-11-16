British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,581.29 ($46.79).
Several equities analysts have commented on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,612 ($34.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,607.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,701.85.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.