NXP Semiconductors Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $147.07 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.