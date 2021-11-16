FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.61.

XBC opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.76. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$2.49 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.