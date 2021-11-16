Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.21.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

