Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Geodrill Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GEO stock opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.35. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

