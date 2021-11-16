Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $535.09

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 535.09 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 533 ($6.96), with a volume of 203561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($6.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £938.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 6,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £31,620 ($41,311.73).

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

