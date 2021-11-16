Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Increases By 300.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

