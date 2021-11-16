Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

