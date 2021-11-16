Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $8.09 on Friday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

