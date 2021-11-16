Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of EUTLF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

