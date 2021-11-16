Raymond James Trims Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Target Price to $15.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $11.36 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $300.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
