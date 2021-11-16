Raymond James Trims Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Target Price to $15.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $11.36 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $300.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

