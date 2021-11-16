Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

APP stock opened at $102.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

