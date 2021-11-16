bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $13.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 755.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

