Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

