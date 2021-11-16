Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.75. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

