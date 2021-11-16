-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

NAUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

