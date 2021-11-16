Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issued By William Blair

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

