Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at National Bank Financial

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.
LEV stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
