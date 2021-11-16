Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at National Bank Financial

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

LEV stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

