Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.43.

ALTR stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,598 shares of company stock valued at $30,136,502 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,100 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

