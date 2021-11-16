AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.80

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3181510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

