FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Arkema S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arkema in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $11.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $141.75 on Monday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

