Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.83

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.83 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 102,285 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.47. The company has a market cap of £163.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.