Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in October

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a 90.00 price target (down from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.