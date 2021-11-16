SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. SMC has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

