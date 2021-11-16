Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $40.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of RYAN opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $47,433,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

