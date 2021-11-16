FY2021 EPS Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Decreased by Analyst

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.