Robert W. Baird Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $26.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.06.

XPOF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

