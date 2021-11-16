El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $21.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth about $48,975,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,058,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
