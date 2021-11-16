El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth about $48,975,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,058,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.