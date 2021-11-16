DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.10.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $124.71.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

