Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.23

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.23 and traded as low as C$60.33. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.59, with a volume of 1,309,738 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

