CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

