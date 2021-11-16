Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GFL ENVIRON-TS (GFL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE: GFL) recently:

11/5/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$54.00.

11/5/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

11/3/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$56.00.

10/6/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

