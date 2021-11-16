AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.28.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE ACQ opened at C$37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$22.49 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.77.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.