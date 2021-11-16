$32.68 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $32.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.13 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.38, a PEG ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

