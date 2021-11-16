Wedbush Comments on Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX opened at $19.63 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

