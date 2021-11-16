Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $4,367,095. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after buying an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

