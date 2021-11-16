Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Adecco Group stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

