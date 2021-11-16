Brokers Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for ForgeRock in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $28.01 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

