Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for MeiraGTx in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $877.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 22.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

