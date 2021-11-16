$857.93 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $857.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.00 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $754.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

