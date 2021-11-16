Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$11.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,475,800. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,688 shares of company stock worth $4,856,302.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

