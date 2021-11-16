Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%.

SMTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.63 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,009 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

