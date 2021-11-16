Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

