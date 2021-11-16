Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.08.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

