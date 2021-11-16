Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.08.
Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
