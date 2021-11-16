Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,019.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

