SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $564.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.